State posts 13,049 cases

TPR at 13.23%, 105 more succumb to viral infection

Kerala registered 13,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

This dip in cases on Monday was because of the substantial reduction in testing over the weekend.

The State has been registering close to 20,000 cases daily for the past 10 days. Only 98,640 samples were tested in 24 hours, though on an average, over 1.5 lakh tests are being done in the State daily.

The test positivity rate has remained stable at around 13% for the past several days and registered 13.23% on the day.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients, which showed a significant spike on Sunday to 2,077, remained unchanged on Monday. The number of those requiring ventilator support went up slightly to 778.

20,004 recover

The State’s active case pool has not shown a sharp increase over the past three or four days and now has shown a slight dip with the number of patients at 1,69,512, with 20,004 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality is continuing to rise and now stands at 17,852, with the State adding 105 deaths to the official list on Monday.

On Monday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,125. Total hospitalisations now stand at 29,342 and this figure has been more or less stable for the past few days, though the graph has been showing a tendency to climb.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 35,65,574 cases.

Malappuram tops

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,052, Thrissur 1,762, Kozhikode 1,526, Palakkad 1,336, Ernakulam 1,329, Kannur 944, Alappuzha 771, Kollam 736, Kottayam 597, Thiruvananthapuram 567, Kasaragod 507, Pathanamthitta 368, Wayanad 291, and Idukki 263.