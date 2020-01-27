State police to dedicate this year to women’s safety; to draw up a slew of projects

KOCHI: Investigation teams including inspectors drawn from women's cells will be formed at the range-level for probing serious crimes against women and children.

Besides, women' police stations in all districts will hitherto assist in investigation of cases as well. The district police chiefs concerned will ensure this.

This is one of the many projects envisaged by the State police as they gear up to observe this year as the year of women's safety.

A state-level committee has been formed for monitoring the implementation of the projects. The committee headed by ADGP (Training) B. Sandhya comprises of Superintendent, ICT, Divya V. Gopnath; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) G. Poonguzhali; women' battalion commandant D. Shilpa; and ASP, Shankumugham, Aishwarya Dongre.

All-women patrolling teams comprising of two women police personnel will soon hit the roads either on foot or on two-wheelers covering public spaces like bus stands, bus stations, areas near school and college campuses, markets etc.

Legal awareness classes in association with taluk legal services authority is also being planned for women in addition to further streamlining the existing programme of women police personnel collecting complaints by visiting panchayats.

The visiting police personnel will also collect the details of complainants and women to upload in the crime drive app as part of the Janamaithri security programme.

Women's self-defence programme will be extended to maximum number of schools and colleges and at panchayat-level with the objective to train five lakh women in bigger districts and two lakh women in smaller districts by the end of this year.

The project 'Surakhshitha' implemented in Kollam for ensuring the safe transportation of women during night time will be expanded to all districts. Smart police stations will be set up for the safety of women.

Programmes will be formulated to create awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, child rights, and atrocities against women. Women police personnel will visit lonely women and women with physical and psychological problems for ensuring their welfare. Awareness will be created among girls about the dangers of substance abuse.

Projects will be formulated to end school dropout among scheduled tribe girls. Campaigns will be held against dowry in association with Kudumbasree and health and social justice departments. Training programmes will be held to instill entrepreneurship among women. Stringent steps will be taken to end atrocities against women and children.

Special programmes will be held among high school and higher secondary school students to propagate gender equality in association with the State Women's Development Corporation.

Women's helpline will be further strengthened and complaint drop boxes will be set up at more places. Women police teams will visit homes for children, women and the elderly if more than half the number of inmates are women.

