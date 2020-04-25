State police scheme to help elderly

The State Police will implement a scheme, ‘Prashanti’ to help senior citizens who are living alone, during the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

Most of the elderly feel alone and alienated and are quite anxious about the COVID-19 threat. They are also troubled by their age-related frailties and other co-morbidities. The State Police will arrange a 24-hour call centre under the scheme, wherein senior citizens can reach out for any assistance.

Mr. Vijayan, said that the police was successfully carrying out tasks such as reaching medications and emergency patients to hospitals and that the Crime Branch has been tasked the coordination of all such activities in the State.

He appealed to senior citizens to stay home and not expose themselves to the possibility of an infection