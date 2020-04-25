State police scheme to help elderly

The State Police will implement a scheme, ‘Prashanti’ to help senior citizens who are living alone, during the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.
Most of the elderly feel alone and alienated and are quite anxious about the COVID-19 threat. They are also troubled by their age-related frailties and other co-morbidities. The State Police will arrange a 24-hour call centre under the scheme, wherein senior citizens can reach out for any assistance.
Mr. Vijayan, said that the police was successfully carrying out tasks such as reaching medications and emergency patients to hospitals and that the Crime Branch has been tasked the coordination of all such activities in the State.
He appealed to senior citizens to stay home and not expose themselves to the possibility of an infection
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.