State police likely to move hard against PFI

Following the proscription of the outfit , the police reportedly weighing seizing its assets and freezing its bank accounts

The State police are reportedly poised to move hard against the Peoples Front of India (PFI) following its proscription by the Central government.

By some accounts, the law enforcement await a formal communique from the Centre to initiate penal action against the remnants of the organisation in Kerala.

The State police also reportedly weigh seizing the organisation's assets and freezing its bank accounts. Other State governments, including Maharashtra, have moved to seal PFI offices. Kerala could follow a similar pattern.

The police will prosecute those who propagate the PFI cause through social media or hold demonstrations and protests under the aegis of the banned outfit. They describe the PFI's decision to disband itself as an attempt to insulate its cadres from criminal prosecution.

The police are also seeking to seize, or already have confiscated, the organisation's muster rolls. They also reportedly clearly understand PFI organisational hierarchy and command structure.

The PFI has an estimated 140 offices in the State and several front organisations, including charities, educational foundations, and trusts.

An official said many PFI offices had no boards and worked behind the cover of personality development and youth coaching centres.

The police also continued to arrest PFI activists in connection with last week's hartal violence. As many as 233 were arrested on Wednesday, with the number of arrests totalling 2,042. So far, the police have registered 349 cases against PFI activists.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muralidharan, accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of striking a soft approach towards the PFI as part of the CPI(M)'s vote bank politics.