State police launch ‘Kaval’

Crackdown on drug peddling, street violence, thuggery

The Kerala Police would step up undercover plainclothes operations to deter organised crime.

The special drive, themed ‘Kaval (Guard),’ would focus on felonies that create insecurity in society and undermine citizens’ quality of life.

It would entail a crackdown on petty crimes such as drug peddling, street violence and thuggery. The police would make public places safe for women at all hours.

State Police Chief Anil Kant has asked officers to focus on petty crime and see that it does not progress to significant criminality.

The special drive entails active crime mapping. The police would plot crime-prone spots and detail the nature of crimes reported from different localities. It would keep a tab at all times on offenders, particularly those out on bail or parole.

Mr. Kant also recommended the vigorous application of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act to deter repeat offenders.

He has also asked the police to protect the dignity of citizens at all costs. Their life and property were paramount. Moreover, particular focus should be given to the marginalised section of society. They should feel welcome at station houses.

Cracking down on theft and robbery was a priority. Tackling drug trafficking was also high on the agenda.