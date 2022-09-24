State police failed to curb violence during PFI hartal, says Muraleedharan

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 24, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not acting against violence unleashed by activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday during the State-wide hartal organised in protest against the arrest of its leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate.

Comparing Mr. Vijayan to Emperor Nero who played the fiddle when Rome was burning, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the Chief Minister was inaugurating the cyber police meet in Kochi by playing the chenda when miscreants went on a rampage, damaging public property in the name of hartal. The State Police Chief was also seen enjoying the meet without taking serious action against those who perpetrated violence, he alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Muraleedharan said both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress were aiding terrorist activities by radical Islamic organisations. A decision on whether to ban the PFI would be taken by the Home Ministry, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app