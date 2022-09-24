State police failed to curb violence during PFI hartal, says Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not acting against violence unleashed by activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday during the State-wide hartal organised in protest against the arrest of its leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate.

Comparing Mr. Vijayan to Emperor Nero who played the fiddle when Rome was burning, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the Chief Minister was inaugurating the cyber police meet in Kochi by playing the chenda when miscreants went on a rampage, damaging public property in the name of hartal. The State Police Chief was also seen enjoying the meet without taking serious action against those who perpetrated violence, he alleged.

Mr. Muraleedharan said both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress were aiding terrorist activities by radical Islamic organisations. A decision on whether to ban the PFI would be taken by the Home Ministry, he said.