State Police Chief Anil Kanth is slated to visit Pampa on Wednesday to review the arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees during the coming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. He will also attend a meeting of senior police officials to be held here at 2 p.m.
State Police Chief to visit Pampa
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.