State Police Chief to hold adalat for grievance redressal

January 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Police Chief Anil Kant will hold an online adalat to redress the grievances of police officers and retired officers on March 3, 15 and 28. The complaints of personnel of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion I, II, III, IV and V, Special Armed Police, and officers of Malappuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode City and Kozhikode Rural police districts will be taken up for redressal during the adalat. Complaints should be sent to spctalks.pol@kerala.gov.in before March 10. Further details can be obtained by contacting helpline number 9497900243.

