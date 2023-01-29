HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Police Chief to hold adalat for grievance redressal

January 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Police Chief Anil Kant will hold an online adalat to redress the grievances of police officers and retired officers on March 3, 15 and 28. The complaints of personnel of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion I, II, III, IV and V, Special Armed Police, and officers of Malappuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode City and Kozhikode Rural police districts will be taken up for redressal during the adalat. Complaints should be sent to spctalks.pol@kerala.gov.in before March 10. Further details can be obtained by contacting helpline number 9497900243.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.