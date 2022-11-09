State Police Chief orders FIR on complaint against The Kerala Story

ADVERTISEMENT

State Police Chief Anil Kant has directed registration of a case following a complaint against Sudipto Sen’s movie The Kerala Story which claims that 32,000 women from the State were forcibly converted and recruited to the terror outfit Islamic State.

A source in the State police headquarters confirmed on Wednesday that the SPC on Tuesday directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to register a case and look into the complaint by a Tamil Nadu-based journalist. The complaint was sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who forwarded the same to the SPC for appropriate action, the source said.

The top police officer, thereafter, directed the hi-tech crime inquiry cell of the police to conduct a probe and submit a report. Based on the cell’s report, the SPC has directed registration of an FIR and investigation into the complaint, it said.

In the controversial teaser, actor Adah Sharma — wearing a burqa — is seen saying she was a Hindu woman who was converted to Islam and recruited into the IS and at present languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She also says in the teaser that this was the story of 32,000 other women from Kerala.