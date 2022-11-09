State Police Chief orders FIR on complaint against The Kerala Story

PTI Thiruvananthapuram
November 09, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

State Police Chief Anil Kant has directed registration of a case following a complaint against Sudipto Sen’s movie The Kerala Story which claims that 32,000 women from the State were forcibly converted and recruited to the terror outfit Islamic State.

A source in the State police headquarters confirmed on Wednesday that the SPC on Tuesday directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to register a case and look into the complaint by a Tamil Nadu-based journalist. The complaint was sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who forwarded the same to the SPC for appropriate action, the source said.

The top police officer, thereafter, directed the hi-tech crime inquiry cell of the police to conduct a probe and submit a report. Based on the cell’s report, the SPC has directed registration of an FIR and investigation into the complaint, it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the controversial teaser, actor Adah Sharma — wearing a burqa — is seen saying she was a Hindu woman who was converted to Islam and recruited into the IS and at present languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She also says in the teaser that this was the story of 32,000 other women from Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app