State police belatedly awaken to criminal, officer-politician nexus

January 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Police appear to have awakened somewhat belatedly to the often under-reported but potent perils posed to public peace by what top investigators term a well-entrenched criminal nexus between certain officers in critical law and order positions, some influential ruling front politicians, and powerful gangsters.

The dark underbelly of policing appeared exposed under a harsh public spotlight last week in Thiruvananthapuram when law enforcers found that violent gangsters running protection rackets maintained close links with some “black sheep” of the force.

The gangsters profited mainly from privately policing DJ parties, nightclubs, bar hotels and resort events. They also benefited from environmental crime, real estate deals, and extrajudicial settlement of financial disputes. Organised crime funnelled some of its illicit proceeds to their benefactors in the police and the ruling front.

The police found the criminals also drew their strength from political patronage and often used violence and intimidation against civilians to pursue the financial interests of some ruling front functionaries.

It prompted them to launch a drive to weed out officers whose so-called information-gathering relationship with gangsters had incrementally evolved into a symbiosis and convergence of financial and political interests.

The purported initiative seemed reflected in the “delayed” departmental action against at least two Deputy Superintendents of Police, five Circle Inspectors, a few Sub-Inspectors and Civil Police Officers last week.

Notably, the action came close on the heels of a change in the district leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Opposition parties had accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leadership of giving political cover to officials who abetted crimes for financial or material benefits. The CPI(M) had vehemently denied the accusation.

Nevertheless, its State committee recently authorised a rectification process, encouraging the rank and file to report corruption in party committees to purge the CPI(M) of cadres who use its imprimatur to profit from crime and cover-up personal misconduct.

The action was reportedly just the iceberg’s tip. By a conservative estimate, at least 830 police officers faced criminal charges.

The department has dismissed at least ten officers from service since 2017 for criminal behaviour. Scores are facing illegal amassment of wealth inquiries.