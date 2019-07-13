State plans to mobilise ₹1.5-lakh-cr. investment

The State hopes to mobilise investments of ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next 10 years to fund the development of infrastructure facilities, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the NABARD Foundation Day celebrations, he said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had initiated efforts to raise ₹50,000 crore for the proposed semi-high-speed railway line in Kerala.

Pointing out that farmer producer organisations (FPOs) could usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector, he said NABARD could play a key role in the transformation by funding FPOs.

He mooted the idea of funding the tree-planting drive as part of the Carbon Neutral Wayanad project and geotagging trees.

The Minister stressed the need to form societies of coffee farmers in Wayanad and branding their products. He later released the performance report of NABARD, a unit cost booklet and Go Green poster.

Reserve Bank of India Regional Director S.M.N. Swamy and State Level Bankers Committee convener G.K. Maya were among those present.