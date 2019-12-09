State plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025

With Nikshay, a digital tracking platform for tuberculosis, the State is targeting to eliminate the disease by 2025.

Since the digital platform, hosted by the Union Health Ministry, is helping the Health authorities track every notified TB patient’s progress in real time, it looks like an achievable feat, according to World Health Organisation consultant P.S. Rakesh. The target could be achieved earlier too as the number of cases prevalent in the population is less, and the rate of decline at 3.5% indicates a high control rate compared to other places in the country, he says.

In March 2019, information about 18,625 patients from the public sector and 4,229 from the private sector in the State were entered into Nikshay. In 2018, there were 20,928 patients from public institutions and 3,740 from the private sector.

While the State targets zero death from the disease, it has been found that there are more elderly people with TB, and deaths are occurring more among people with co-morbid conditions. Multi-drug resistant TB too is on the decline.

It has been difficult to track patients being treated in the private sector even though TB has been made a disease to be notified. Now, data entry from private hospitals is being done by designated officers. There are 6,488 logins/passwords issued to private establishments alone in the State to update and track details of their patients.

Though reporting from the private sector has improved through Nikshay, it was found that there were still around 10% missing cases from the private sector, as shown by the data of the sale of schedule H1 anti-TB drugs from chemist shops. Steps have been taken to bring them too into Nikshay.

During the deluge

Nikshay was a major help during the floods. As the data entered into it was safe, Nikshay helped in reviving patient data from multiple levels even as records at various places got destroyed. This ensured uninterrupted treatment for 478 patients who got displaced during the 2018 floods.

New data entry also happens in real time — within 24 hours — in the web-based digital application. It can be monitored at any level, from national to the grassroots, for following the protocols of the Revised National TB Control Programme (RNCTP). The entire monitoring, supervision, and review processes have become paperless.

Information about disease, treatment, co-morbid conditions, adherence, and outcomes are all being provided from the grassroots and can be reviewed at any level.

A patient going from one place to another can be tracked by Nikshay. For instance, a patient originally from Alappuzha and diagnosed with the disease at Kottayam will be transferred to his or her original residential address at Alappuzha through Nikshay, as the Primary Health Centre team at Alappuzha knows the patient.