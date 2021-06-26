State plans special courts to try dowry cases: CM

ALAPPUZHA

26 June 2021 19:36 IST

‘Police should take effective measures to end violence against women’

The State government will consider establishing special courts to try cases related to dowry harassment and violence against women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was virtually inaugurating newly constructed police buildings in different parts of the State on Saturday. Mr. Vijayan laid foundation stones for the construction of the buildings.

The Chief Minister said the victims of dowry harassment and female victims of violence should get speedy justice. “We should ensure the culprits in these cases receive swift punishment. The government will contemplate setting up special courts,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Terming it a serious social problem, Mr. Vijayan said dowry harassment had reared its ugly head in recent times. “Dowry has been legally banned. But dowry harassment cases are still being reported. Dowry-related deaths have brought shame to the State. Women are subjected to torture and are killed in the name of dowry. Some are forced to commit suicide. These kind of things should not happen in Kerala,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said apart from society as a whole, the police and local bodies could play a vital role in preventing violence and atrocities against women. “The police should take effective measures to end violence against women. Authorities should be able to reach out to women in distress. The local bodies too can play a vital role by trying to understand and intervene in issues faced by women along with creating awareness,” he said, adding that the government had launched a slew of measures aimed at addressing the problem.

The Chief Minister said the basic infrastructure facilities of police had witnessed considerable improvement in the last five years. “Most of the police stations are now functioning from their own buildings. The rest of the stations will get their own buildings soon,” he said.

Among the structures inaugurated are newly constructed elevated buildings for Edathua and Ramankary police stations in Kuttanad, which can survive floods.