Kerala

State plans Ordinance to conduct local body polls

The State government has requested Governor Arif Muhammad Khan to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Kerala Panchayati Raj and the Municipalities Act to empower the COVID-19 afflicted population and those under quarantine to exercise their franchise via postal ballot in the elections to local bodies this year.

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday recommended that the ordinance make legal provision for the State Election Commission (SEC) to extend the voting time by one hour to ensure that the contagion did not disenfranchise voters under treatment or in quarantine. The polling will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

The SEC had in August written to the State government recommending that the Act be suitably altered given the pandemic threat. It had sought an extension in polling time to prevent long lines and crowding in front of booths.

The Cabinet also requested the Governor to re-promulgate 23 ordinances. They included Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (Amendment) Ordinance.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 8:50:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/state-plans-ordinance-to-conduct-local-body-polls/article32622906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story