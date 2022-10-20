State plans new theme song to make its presence felt on global tourism map

It will depict the resilience demonstrated by tourism sector in the face of the floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak

Dhinesh Kallungal THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 20, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Tourism is all set to welcome guests through a signature theme song after a hiatus of seven years. The government has given its nod for the new theme song showcasing the State’s tourism assets and activities.

The theme song will depict the resilience demonstrated by the tourism sector in the face of the floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak. It will also offer snapshots of its destinations, culture, cuisine, arts, festivals, etc.

The last signature song Muthalam mudithalam kaliyadum nade nin thunjathu... was released in 2015. The 4.10-minute-long video song had gone viral and received rave reviews.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new theme song with subtitles in different languages will be released in 2023 on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Kerala Tourism website keralatourism.org.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking to The Hindu, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the new theme song was part of the outreach initiative of Kerala Tourism against the backdrop of the global laurels it received recently. Kerala was listed among the world’s top 50 destinations to explore in 2022 by the TIME magazine and the State wanted to ensure its position in the global tourism map with innovative means in the post-pandemic era, he said.

Further, Kerala Tourism will also unleash a flurry of promotional activities eyeing the coming tourist season. It will attend a slew of tourism expos — ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), Mitt Moscow - International trade fair for travel and tourism, BIT - international tourism exchange 2023, Milan, and Fitur- 2023 International Tourism Fair, Madrid — for which the department has earmarked ₹2.43 crore. A sum of ₹1.32 crore has been set aside for holding international roadshows.

The department will also hold the new edition of Kerala Blog Express, the blogger outreach programme of Kerala Tourism, for which a sum of ₹1.03 crore has been earmarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app