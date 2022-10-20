State plans new theme song to make its presence felt on global tourism map

It will depict the resilience demonstrated by tourism sector in the face of the floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak

It will depict the resilience demonstrated by tourism sector in the face of the floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak

Kerala Tourism is all set to welcome guests through a signature theme song after a hiatus of seven years. The government has given its nod for the new theme song showcasing the State’s tourism assets and activities.

The theme song will depict the resilience demonstrated by the tourism sector in the face of the floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 outbreak. It will also offer snapshots of its destinations, culture, cuisine, arts, festivals, etc.

The last signature song Muthalam mudithalam kaliyadum nade nin thunjathu... was released in 2015. The 4.10-minute-long video song had gone viral and received rave reviews.

The new theme song with subtitles in different languages will be released in 2023 on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Kerala Tourism website keralatourism.org.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the new theme song was part of the outreach initiative of Kerala Tourism against the backdrop of the global laurels it received recently. Kerala was listed among the world’s top 50 destinations to explore in 2022 by the TIME magazine and the State wanted to ensure its position in the global tourism map with innovative means in the post-pandemic era, he said.

Further, Kerala Tourism will also unleash a flurry of promotional activities eyeing the coming tourist season. It will attend a slew of tourism expos — ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), Mitt Moscow - International trade fair for travel and tourism, BIT - international tourism exchange 2023, Milan, and Fitur- 2023 International Tourism Fair, Madrid — for which the department has earmarked ₹2.43 crore. A sum of ₹1.32 crore has been set aside for holding international roadshows.

The department will also hold the new edition of Kerala Blog Express, the blogger outreach programme of Kerala Tourism, for which a sum of ₹1.03 crore has been earmarked.