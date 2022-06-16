State on track to set up one lakh MSMEs this fiscal, says Minister

Stalls at Vyapar 2022, a business-to-business meet, in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

June 16, 2022 22:11 IST

‘Sector saw substantial investments in first two months of year’

Kerala is well on its way to setting up one lakh micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units this financial year with encouraging response from entrepreneurs during the first two-and-a-half months of the current financial year, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Thursday.

There has been substantial investments during the period in MSMEs, he said during the inauguration of the three-day Vyapar 2022, a business-to-business meet in Kochi. A total of 350 entrepreneurs and 500 buyers from across the country are participating in the meet, said a communication here. The event is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Grounds.

The Industries Minister said the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) was working on a permanent exhibition-cum-convention centre in Kakkanad. The exhibition facility is being envisaged to be completed in October 2023 where events like the business-to-business meet can be organised on a regular basis.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Industries and Commerce Director S. Harikishore, managing director of Kinfra Santhosh Koshy Thomas and president of the Kerala State Small Industries Association M. Khalid were among those who spoke at the inauguration of the event.