State observes World Environment Day with a slew of programmes

June 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the State has achieved considerable progress in combating plastic pollution.

He also stressed on the potential of youngsters in addressing the problem of waste menace while inaugurating the State-level World Environment Day celebrations here on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment; Environment department, Pollution Control Board and various agencies.

Elaborating on the activities formulated by the government in order to reduce plastic use by 2040 in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the United Nations, the Chief Minister pointed out the State generates 480 tonnes of plastic waste every day. A ban on the use of non-biodegradable and single-use plastics came into effect in 2019.

As part of strengthening the Haritha Karma Sena, over 30,000 volunteers worked in 1,034 civic bodies under the project aimed at scientifically disposing waste materials. Their services cover nearly 53 lakh households. Besides, there are 12,676 mini-material collection facilities, 1,165 material collection facilities and 173 regional residual facilities that function under local self-government institutions.

Awards distributed

Mr. Vijayan added that around 800 tonnes of plastic waste has been recycled by the Clean Kerala Company Ltd. Nearly 200 tonnes of e-waste have also been collected under the joint initiative of the government and local bodies. Bolstering such efforts, private agencies have been collecting around 3,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable wastes. There were also 13,000 scrap business units and 140 recycling industries that functioned in the State. He also gave away the Paristhithi Mithram Awards for 2022 on the occasion.

The World Environment Day was marked by a slew of programmes across the State. The Forest department has commenced the distribution of 20.91 lakh seedlings of 65 diverse plant species. The drive will continue until the conclusion of the Van Mahotsav on July 7.

Zero-waste campuses

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally declared all higher education institutions, including universities in the State, as ‘zero waste’ campuses while inaugurating a clean-up drive in Thiruvananthapuram city. National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers tidied up the stretch from the south gate of the Secretariat to the Ayyankali Square in Vellayambalam to kick off the State-wide cleanliness programme.

Inaugurating the State-level observance under the aegis of the General Education department here, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced all school campuses would be made litter-free. He exhorted the 47 lakh students who study in institutions that function under the department to plant at least one sapling to mark the occasion.