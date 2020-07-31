State notches up 1,310 cases

Kerala has notched up another 1,310 cases to its COVID-19 tally, taking the cumulative case burden to 23,613.

The new cases reported on Friday is 885, while the remaining 425 cases were added on from Thursday’s tally. Following technical glitches, the Health Department had not been able to compile the data from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.

Of the 1,310 new cases, 1,207 are locally acquired infections, of which 36 cases have not been traced to any particular source of infection. Twenty health-care workers have also been affected.

Three deaths were officially confirmed, two in Ernakulam and one in Kollam, taking the toll to 73.

On Friday, the number of recoveries reported was 864. With a total of 13,027 recoveries reported till date, the number of patients currently in various hospitals is 10,495.

Thiruvananthapuram leads among districts, with 320 cases of which all except one are locally acquired infections. There seems to be no let up in disease transmission within some of the coastal clusters in the district, from where the disease has been spreading into newer coastal villages as well as the city. The number of persons undergoing treatment in the district has swelled to 3,078, of which a chunk are being managed at COVID first line treatment centres.

The new cases reported in other districts are Ernakulam (132), Pathanamthitta (130), Wayanad (124), Kottayam (89), Kozhikode (84), Palakkad (83), Malappuram (75), Thrissur (60), Idukki (59), Kollam (53), Kasaragod (52), Alappuzha (35) and Kannur (14).

The number of people under quarantine is over 1.43 lakh, of whom, 10,172 with mild symptoms are isolated in hospitals.

The State has tested 22,279 samples in the last 24 hours. The number of hotspots in the State has gone up to 498.