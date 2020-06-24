State not to insist on COVID-negative certificate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 June 2020 22:56 IST

Those landing in State without the COVID-19 test will be subjected to rapid antibody test at airports

Ending a week-long suspense, the Kerala government has decided not to insist on COVID-19 negative certificate for expatriates coming on Vande Bharat flights, chartered flights, and private aircraft to the State from Thursday.

The change in stance comes in the wake of the Centre rejecting the State’s request for the relatively speedier and cheaper TrueNat Beta CoV test abroad and practical difficulties cited by Indian missions where Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) are in large numbers.

The NoRKs coming from countries equipped to carry out COVID-19 test should undergo test within 72 hours of their travel and carry the certificate with them. All NoRKS coming by flights should register on the COVID-19 Jagratha website.

For speedy return

“The Union government is continuing the efforts and we have not gone back on the stance. The relaxations are to speed up the return of the NoRKs,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Henceforth, those landing in the State without the COVID-19 test, even if they do not have any symptoms, will be subjected to the rapid antibody test at the airports. Once found positive, they will be isolated and subjected to reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), Gene Express or TrueNat Beta CoV test.

All international flyers will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Those travelling by these flights should wear N95 mask, a disposable particulate respirator that will provide respiratory protection, face shield and gloves, and use sanitiser.

Those from Qatar will be allowed to travel only if they show ‘green status’ in the app Ehteraz. But, they will have to undergo COVID-19 test on landing here. Those from the United Arab Emirates should have COVID negative certificate after the mandatory antibody test conducted there.

Those coming from Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia will have to wear N95 mask, face shield, and gloves. Those from Saudi Arabia should wear personal protection equipment (PPE) for the additional safety of fellow travellers. Those from Kuwait without the COVID-19 test certificate should use PPE on the flight.

Saudi, Kuwait returnees

COVID-19 test is mandatory for those coming from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and they will be allowed to move out of the airport only after getting the result.

All arrangements have been made at airports for carrying out the tests and IPS and IAS officials had been given the charge of the four airports, the Chief Minister said.

The External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassies had been informed of the arrangements made by the State and those violating the rules will be booked, Mr. Vijayan said.

Those applying for charter flight operations should apply seven days before travel to the NoRKA.