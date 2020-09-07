State not in the special trains list of 80 trains

The trains are to be operated as part of the ‘graded restoration’ of passenger train services

Kerala has been left out by the Railways from the list of 40 pairs of new special trains to be operated from September 12 as part of the ‘graded restoration’ of the passenger train services in the country.

Commuters and railway passenger associations are upset over non-inclusion of the State in the 80 trains announced by the Railway Board Chairman. The 80 trains is in addition to 230 special trains already in operation and reservation for these new trains will start on September 10. Commuters and divisional railway authorities were hoping for at least two long distance express trains from the State capital to Chennai and Bengaluru.

Failure of the State to make a request to the Railways and poor patronage for the long distance mail and express trains running from the State are cited as the main reasons for the State failing to make it to the list. Union Minisrtry of Home Affairs is insisting for an official request from the State for introduction of more mail and express trains.

In the first tranche of graded restoration, the Railways commenced 02076 Jan Shatabdi Special train from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special, 02618/02617 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express, 06345/06346 Mumbai LTT- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mumbai LTT Netravati Express, and 12283/12284 Ernakulam- Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Duronto Express.

“There is no logic in asking for more long distance trains, as the patronage for the intercity Jan Shatabdi Expresses and other inter-State trains like Netravathi and Mangala Expresses is less than 50%,” a top Railway official told The Hindu. Fear prevailing among citizens to travel and the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State are cited as the main reasons for poor patronage.

Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association petitioned before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Railways and PWD G. Sudhakaran to introduce short distance special express trains in the much sought-after Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur-Ernakulam sectors for commuters at least in the morning and evening peak hours.

P. Krishnakumar, member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said the government should make an official request for operating trains to Chennai and Bengalaru and to cater to the needs of daily commuters in the State.