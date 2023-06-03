State needs self-sufficiency in agriculture: Governor 

June 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) should make the State self-sufficient in agriculture by developing farm technologies that are affordable for common farmers, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

The Governor, who was the chief guest at the university convocation, was addressing the gathering here on Saturday.

“Currently, around 3,000 start-ups have been launched in the agriculture sector under KAU’s initiative. There should be more start-ups. Apart from concentrating on increasing production, researches should also focus on providing awareness and training to the farmers, “ the Governor said.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, who presided over the function, said the KAU has developed many farm technologies, which led to a quantum jump in the farm economy of the country. The university has played a key role in selection of crops and budgeting based on environmental and climate conditions, he added.

New job opportunities

The Minister asked the university to find solutions to man-animal conflict and climate change, which pose a grave threat to the agriculture sector. The university should also try to make technologies developed by them available to the farmers. The State government is trying to create three lakh job opportunities in the farm sector by 2026. The Minister also announced an online learning series for the agriculture graduates.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan stressed the need for developing smart agriculture models to tackle climate change. He congratulated the KAU for its innovative steps like Vithu Vandi (seed vehicle) to provide quality seeds and planting materials for the farmers.

The varsity conferred 87 Ph. Ds, 475 PGs, 804 UGs, and 148 diplomas at the convocation ceremony.