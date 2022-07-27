Kerala

State mulling starting more PG courses in colleges

Staff Reporter KOLLAM July 27, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:17 IST

The State government is considering a proposal to start more postgraduate courses in colleges, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the modern research facilities of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University at TKM College of Engineering, he added that all necessary assistance was being provided to research activities aimed at the comprehensive development of the State. “Research-start-up translation labs are becoming a part of the campuses and we are also facing the challenge of the post-pandemic era by setting up a system where we can work near the place of residence. The university should encourage the curriculum focusing on research and development,” said the Minister. Vice Chancellor Dr M.S. Rajshree, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. S. Ayub, M. Naushad, MLA, Principal Dr T. A. Shahul Hameed, and syndicate members were present.

