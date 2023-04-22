State mulling heritage project for capital city

April 22, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The State government will consider a heritage project for the capital city connecting the historic pathways in the city, said Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Saturday.

He said that heritage projects will help in nurturing more awareness about the city’s history among the public.

He was speaking after inaugurating the heritage walk organised by the Thanalkoottam society for cultural heritage.

The heritage walk was conducted along the Amma Veedus located on either side of the Arat Road in the Fort area. Historians M.G.Sasibhooshan and Prathap Kizhakkemadam explained the historical importance of the various buildings and locations along the road.