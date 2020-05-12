State moves to usher in a semblance of normalcy

Kerala could expect to see the restoration of some semblance of normalcy in the coming days.

Buoyed by the success in keeping infection and disease transmission rates at a minimum compared to the national average, the State has sought the permission of the Centre to partly lift the COVID-19 lockdown curbs on mobility, retail trade, construction, agriculture, fishing, and manufacturing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government had on Tuesday send a list of recommendations to the Centre for easing the local economy out of the stagnation caused by the 47-day lockdown by allowing life to return to normal in well-calibrated phases.

Transport sector

Kerala has demanded a resumption of domestic air travel. It has also argued for reopening the metro rail service in Kochi and passenger train service within the State.

The State has argued against interstate bus and rail travel as usual for now. However, it has sought sanction to allow stage carriage and autorickshaw service within districts.

Bus owners should limit the number of passengers they allow on board. The State might enable them to hike the travel fare minimally to compensate for their inability to operate at full capacity.

Autorickshaws can ferry two persons if they were spouses or close kin. Otherwise, only one person can travel in a rickshaw. Mr. Vijayan warned that the government would cancel the permit of drivers who overcharged passengers.

Hospitality sector

Social life might get a leg-up with Kerala arguing for reopening of hotels, restaurants, and resorts, which had remained shuttered since the national lockdown. Mr. Vijayan said the government had advocated for the dine-in facility in such facilities.

However, the businesses should strictly implement safety protocols and operate under tight controls and restricted timings. Employees should wear masks, limit seating capacity, ensure social distancing, and disinfect premises.

The government would soon resume the sale of legal liquor. The Excise Department was considering several options, including online order-backed virtual queue system, to prevent tight lines in front of liquor shops. Another official said several other options were on the table, including allowing bars and beer parlours to open takeaway counters.