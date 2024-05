The State government has declared a State mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in an air crash.

A pressnote issued here said the national flag would fly at half mast in all public buildings.

The Central government had announced national mourning on Tuesday after news of the death of the Iranian President was confirmed.

