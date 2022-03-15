State minority commission holds sitting in Thrissur

The State minority commission has issued a directive to the Thrissur Collector to consider the petition of a person demanding title deed for the land where he has been staying for many years.

Commission member Mohammed Faisal gave the directive at a sitting held at the collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday .

John, son of Thomas Manimalakunnel of Kallur, has been staying in 30 cents of purambokku land at Kallur for the past 32 years.

The commission observed that he has a right for title deed for the land where he has been staying for more than three decades.

He also directed the Collector to give permission for renovation of the Juma Masjid at Chamakkala. In all 24 petitions were considered at the sitting.