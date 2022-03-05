State meets all conditions for start-up launch: Minister

4,000 students attend IEDC summit of Kerala Startup Mission

More than 4,000 students and young entrepreneurs from over 340 colleges across the State attended the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC) summit held at the St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology in Pala on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Youth Affairs and Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the State had the potential to become the world’s most fertile place for startups. “The State satisfies all the conditions to launch and develop business startups on a priority basis,” noted the Minister, while also urging the young entrepreneurs to work towards ensuring social good.

Unicorn startups

KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M. Thomas said the role of startups would be critical for the country as it was set to become the world’s third biggest economic power in the next eight years. “India saw the emergence of 70-odd unicorn startups in the past two years. This should be inspiring for our young entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Thomas.

Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt; Rajasree M.S., Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University; spoke on the occasion. The event also comprised sessions and panel discussions on subjects including ‘Future of Women in the World of Technology, Social Entrepreneurships and Design Thinking.’

The summit announced a grant worth ₹50 lakh to 64 select startups. Prizes to winners of Innovators’ Premier League (IPL) were also distributed on the occasion.