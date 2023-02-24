State meet of women police personnel concludes

February 24, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State-level get-together of women police personnel concluded at Vellar, near here, on Friday. Women and Child Development and Health Minister Veena George, who inaugurated the valedictory session, said the recommendations of the two-day meet is expected to help in micro-level policy formulation in improving workplace environment for women police personnel.

She also said the government would establish creches attached to government offices wherever there was space available for the purpose.

Demands presented

Inspector General Harshita Attaluri, who compiled the suggestions that emerged from the event, presented them on the occasion. While the prime demand was to increase the number of women in the police force, others included proposals to include women police officers in various avenues of policing including crime investigation, control room patrolling, the technical wings of Kerala Police, and data evaluation of phone calls.

The delegates also called for establishing separate rest rooms and toilet facilities for women in police stations. It was also proposed to extend the duration of maternity and paternity leaves, introduce child care leave and set up creches in police stations. State Police Chief Anil Kant presided over the session.