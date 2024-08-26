State meet of PuKaSa in Kannur from August 27

The 13th State conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) will commence in Kannur on August 27 (Tuesday).

Poet and Kerala Sahitya Akademi President K. Satchidanandan will inaugurate the two-day meet at 10 a.m. at E.K. Nayanar Academy. It will be followed by a lecture by writer K.E.N. Kunhahamed. The conference is expected to bring together around 650 cultural activists from Kerala along with over 600 from other States.

The day’s proceedings will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by the formal opening with a song by Aloshi. PuKaSa State president Shaji N. Karun will preside over the function, while writers T. Padmanabhan and M. Mukundan will present awards to winners of a State-level art competition. Welcome committee chairperson K.V. Sumesh, MLA, will deliver the welcome address.

Key presentations include the policy statement by PuKaSa general secretary Asokan Charuvil, a discussion on organisational bylaws by Karivellur Murali, and an activity report by M.K. Manoharan. Treasurer T.R. Ajayan will present the income-expenditure statement.

The afternoon session will feature group and general discussions, with a lecture by Sunil P. Ilayidom at 4.45 p.m. The conference will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. M.M. Narayanan will outline the future work agenda at 12.15 p.m. The event will conclude with the election of a new committee and office-bearers during the evening session.

