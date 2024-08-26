GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State meet of PuKaSa in Kannur from August 27

Published - August 26, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 13th State conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) will commence in Kannur on August 27 (Tuesday).

Poet and Kerala Sahitya Akademi President K. Satchidanandan will inaugurate the two-day meet at 10 a.m. at E.K. Nayanar Academy. It will be followed by a lecture by writer K.E.N. Kunhahamed. The conference is expected to bring together around 650 cultural activists from Kerala along with over 600 from other States.

The day’s proceedings will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by the formal opening with a song by Aloshi. PuKaSa State president Shaji N. Karun will preside over the function, while writers T. Padmanabhan and M. Mukundan will present awards to winners of a State-level art competition. Welcome committee chairperson K.V. Sumesh, MLA, will deliver the welcome address.

Key presentations include the policy statement by PuKaSa general secretary Asokan Charuvil, a discussion on organisational bylaws by Karivellur Murali, and an activity report by M.K. Manoharan. Treasurer T.R. Ajayan will present the income-expenditure statement.

The afternoon session will feature group and general discussions, with a lecture by Sunil P. Ilayidom at 4.45 p.m. The conference will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. M.M. Narayanan will outline the future work agenda at 12.15 p.m. The event will conclude with the election of a new committee and office-bearers during the evening session.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.