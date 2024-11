The logo for the State conference of the Newspaper Agents Association (NPAA) to be held in Kozhikode on January 26 was unveiled by film director Ambili at the NPAA district convention in Thrissur on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by association State president P.K. Sattar. State secretary C.P. Abdul Wahab delivered the keynote address.

