February 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 42nd State conference of the Udupi Madhwa Brahmana Sabha (Kerala) will be held here on February 4 and 5. The highlights of the conference include arts and sports competitions, cultural meet, conferences for youth and women, book release, and honouring outstanding personalities. General secretary of the Sabha Harikrishnan Potti said the State conference would exert pressure on the government to include Tulu in the 8th schedule of the Constitution as a minority language.