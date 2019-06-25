State medical rank list released

Atull Manoj of Ernakulam, Hrudya Lakshmi Bose of Kasaragod, and Aswin V.P. of Malappuram bagged the top three positions in the State medical rank list that was declared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Tuesday.

Seven of the top 10 ranks went to boys, similar to a trend observed in the engineering entrance examinations.

The other medical aspirants who figured among the top 10 ranks were Aslam Vahab A. of Idukki, Kevin Jacob Kuruvilla of Kozhikode, Ashly Shaju of Thrissur, Aswin Raj of Thrissur, Akhil Ashokan A.S. of Thiruvananthapuram, Gadha U. of Malappuram, and Ajith P. of Thrissur.

The State Ayurveda rank lists were also released on the day. The lists were prepared from among those who applied for admission to medical and allied courses and also submitted their NEET UG 2019 results.

The CEE has withheld the results of the some of the candidates owing to various reasons, including defects in the date of birth proofs. The results will be published after clearing the defects, the office of the CEE said in a press release.

On website

The candidates will be able to access their results on www.cee.kerala.gov.in by logging in using their application number and password.

The inclusion of a candidate in the State rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses unless he/she satisfies the eligibility criteria for admissions to the courses as envisaged in Clause 6 of the KEAM-2019 prospectus.