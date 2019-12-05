State may take legal recourse against Centre

Sharpening his attack on the Union government for the delay in the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that the State government is seriously considering legal recourse to secure the pending amount from the Centre.

He was speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Dr. Isaac said the financial crisis gripping the State would worsen if the Centre delayed the transfer of GST compensation. He said the State’s constitutional right of GST compensation was non negotiable. “If necessary, the Kerala government will approach the Supreme Court under Article 131. We will discuss the matter with legal experts,” the Minister said.

The Finance Minister said the dues owed by the Centre to Kerala under the GST compensation would touch ₹3,200 crore by the end of December. “The State finance ministers recently raised the issue with the Union Finance Minister, but the Centre is not even ready to tell when they will release the pending GST compensation to the States. The State is not ready to compromise on the issue. The Centre should clear the dues immediately,” Dr. Isaac said.

He said the State government had put a lid on spending. “We have imposed curbs on spending. Further, we will be forced to stop the implementation of several projects. However, we are not planning to raise taxes before the annual budget," the Minister said.

Dr. Isaac said that measures would be taken to apprise the people of the situation. “The BJP-led Union government is encroaching on the State’s powers. The Centre’s stand on GST compensation is a part of a bigger conspiracy. They want to stop sharing GST compensation with the States,” he added.