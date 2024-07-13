State may seek relaxation in borrowing limit to meet Jal Jeevan Mission expenses

Kerala is planning to seek relaxation in its borrowing limit for meeting its financial commitments related to the implementation of the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural household tap connectivity scheme.

Both the Centre and the State have so far spent ₹9,729 crore on the project in the State. The cost of the project is shared equally by the Centre and the State, with the State releasing a matching share to the Central allocation. The JJM is estimated to cost a little over ₹42,000 crore.

It is understood that Kerala is planning to write to the Centre seeking a relaxation in its borrowing limit equal to the State’s share that would be needed to complete the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated the government’s plans in this regard while making a statement on timely payment of benefits in the just-concluded session of the State Assembly. The Chief Minister had pointed out that the government hoped to complete the ongoing JJM works by February 2025.

UDF allegation

Last week, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had slammed the Water Resources department for lapses in the implementation of the JJM, pointing out that the State had overshot the deadline and would have to shell out close to ₹15,000 crore more to meet its share of JJM spending. The Opposition had also criticised the government for the poor implementation status of the scheme.

In implementation

According to data published by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, JJM work in Kerala is yet to touch 55%. Only Rajasthan (51.09%) and West Bengal (50.40%) are below the State on the national-level list. A national-level project, the Centrally assisted JJM seeks to provide functional household tap connections to all rural households in the country.