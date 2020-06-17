State may opt for antigen detection test

The State may opt for the new rapid viral antigen detection test for COVID-19 newly approved by the ICMR. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the expert committee advising the government on COVID-19 had recommended the introduction of this new testing modality.
Earlier in the week, the ICMR, following an independent two-site evaluation, approved a point-of-care, rapid viral antigen detection kit, which can help in the early detection of COVID-19. While PCR tests look for evidence of viral genetic material, antigen tests look for fragments of viral surface proteins as a marker for active infection.
Standard Q COVID 19 Ag detection kit, developed by South-Korea based SD Biosensor, is the only available viral antigen detection kit in the country. The test results will be available within 15 minutes and can be read easily on a test strip. The test uses a nasopharyngeal swab.
According to ICMR, while a negative result obtained through this test should be re-confirmed using RT-PCR, a positive test can be considered as a true positive and needs no reconfirmation.
