State may need auxiliary polling stations

With the publication of the final voters' list, a clearer picture of a major challenge involved in the organisation of the 2021 Assembly polls has emerged.
Kerala is going to need 15,730 auxiliary polling stations in addition to the existing 25,041 stations, taking the total number to 40,771. Given the COVID-19 scenario, the Election Commission has set a condition limiting the number of voters for each polling station at 1,000. Auxiliary stations will be established wherever the number of voters exceeds 1,000.
Kerala has a little over 2.67 crore voters as per the final voters' list published on Wednesday.
But finding space for the auxiliary stations is going to be a challenge, according to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. Election Commission guidelines state that the auxiliary stations should be located in the same building as the main station as far as possible. The commission guidelines permit the establishment of polling stations in temporary structures wherever no suitable government buildings are available. But this would be a last resort, Mr. Meena said.
More polling stations also mean the commission would have to deploy additional polling officials and security personnel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath