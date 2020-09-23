Kerala may move SC against farm Bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 September 2020 23:50 IST

Law Department looking into the matter, says Chief Minister

The State Government is exploring the possibility of moving the Supreme Court against the controversial farm Bills introduced by the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. The matter had come up in the Cabinet and the Law Department was looking into it, Mr. Vijayan said.

Kerala had opposed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, cleared by Parliament, calling it detrimental to the interests of farmers.

On Sunday, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar had indicated that Kerala would associate with other like-minded States to oppose the Centre’s decision.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, several farmer outfits in the State have announced support for the September 25 nationwide stir against the Bills.