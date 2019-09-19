Kerala may list action taken report in Supreme Court

Kerala may not seek extension of time in Supreme Court to pull down the Maradu apartments. Instead, it will list out the preparatory works undertaken for implementing the verdict.

As the court-set deadline for the demolition of H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Coves and Golden Kayaloram, the four apartments that were built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines, ends on Friday, a few senior officials are in New Delhi finalising the affidavit to be filed in the court on the day.

SC directive

The Supreme Court had on September 6 asked Chief Secretary Tom Jose to demolish the buildings and file a report on September 20.

The court will consider the case on September 23.

Mr. Jose, who is away in the U.S., will reach New Delhi on Friday morning. The contents of the affidavit will be finalised after a round of discussion with him, said a senior official who was privy to the developments.

After the September 6 order, the Maradu municipality has undertaken elaborate groundwork, including serving of eviction notices to the residents of the apartments, floating of the Expression of Interest inviting agencies for pulling down the structure and gathering information on the number of people who may need rehabilitation.

These aspects will feature in the affidavit, sources said.

Meanwhile, the demolition impact assessment study carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, which warned that the impacts of razing the structures would be felt in an area of one kilometre radius has deepened the crisis for the State government.

“There are schools, commercial as well as residential buildings, bridges and other structures in the said radius. A new flyover is also being built close to an apartment. The factors such as safety of the people living in the impact area, the structural safety of the buildings in the vicinity and the rehabilitation of the population have suddenly cropped up,” said a senior government functionary.

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality, which has been tasked with the demolition of the illegal buildings, is groping in the dark on the implementation of the apex court order.

“There has not been any specific directions from the State government regarding the way forward. The local body will implement the directions of the State government, said T.H. Nadeera, chairperson of the local body.