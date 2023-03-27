State may ink MoU with Green Hydrogen Organisation

March 27, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Swiss non-profit foundation Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) has offered support for the State’s green hydrogen initiatives in the areas of certification, standardisation and skilling, the State government said on Sunday.

A GH2 delegation led by CEO Jonas Moburg held discussions with Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyothilal and other power sector officials here on Saturday.

The government has also decided to ink a memorandum of understanding with GH2.

Kerala aspires to become a 100% renewable energy-based State by 2040 and net carbon neutral by 2050. The government is also planning to establish a green hydrogen hub at Kochi with a capital investment of USD 575 million.

It will have a 150 MW electrolyser with a capacity to produce 60 tonnes of green hydrogen per day and a facility with infrastructure for storage and transmission.

Narendra Nath Veluri, CEO, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), R. Harikumar, Director, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and senior officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) also attended the meeting.