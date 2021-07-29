State may go for deep sea fishing

Sakthikulangara, Azhikkal to be raised to international standards

The State government is exploring the possibility of introducing deep sea fishing as coastal fishing is proving inadequate.

Harbours at Sakthikulangara and Azhikkal would be raised to international standards as part of this plan, Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian said.

In his reply to the discussion on demand for grants for transport in the revised budget for the current financial year, the Minister said a project for fish farming in water bodies had been launched recently to double fish production in the State and ensure food security. For the next one year, the target was to increase production by 34,947 tonnes.

Cage culture had also been launched in 28 reservoirs. From five crore fishlings in 31 hatcheries, the government was targeting production of 12 crore fishlings in three years to expand fish farming. This would help reduce dependence on other States.

Hundred more Matysafed fish marts would be opened in a year. Twenty such stalls would be inaugurated as part of the government’s 100-day programme.

The Minister said seafood restaurants would be opened in all districts, including in major towns. The first three of the proposed restaurants would be started within two months, he said.

Chellanam, he said, had been selected for implementing the model fish village project to address all problems faced by such villages with the convergence of all departments.

The National Institute of Fisheries Administration and Management in Ernakulam would be transformed into a centre of excellence. A modern management system would be implemented in the fisheries sector. This would help professionalise the fishing sector. Stress would be given to responsible fishing, Mr. Cherian said.

Hatcheries would be started to improve the State’s share in ornamental fish farming, thereby providing lots of jobs. A hatchery would be started in Kannur soon.

The Minister said fishers were not using the equipment provided to them to ensure safety. This was necessary to prevent loss of lives. More mechanisms for safety of fishers would be put in place.

As part of the Punargeham rehabilitation project, 1,363 flats were under construction in coastal areas. These flats would be ready for handover soon as part of the government’s 100-day programme. As many as 2,129 houses were also being built using money given to individuals.

As an extension to the e-office mechanism, paperless offices of the department would be launched at the grassroots level, the Minister said.