State may ease lockdown in low-risk areas

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Cabinet will consider on Thursday various options to ease the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in low-risk localities in a staggered manner.

Mr. Vijayan expressed concern that the Centre had not announced its relief package for States. “Let us hope it is in the offing,” he said. The threat of the epidemic persisted. The State could not afford the virulence to outpace its health infrastructure, he said.

Enhanced vigilance

The crucial period till April 20 required enhanced vigilance and rigorous imposition of social distancing norms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged it in his address to the nation. The government received the guidelines issued by the Centre for imposing the second phase of the curfew. After April 20, the State would have more latitude in modifying its lockdown measures in a region-specific manner.

However, the government would not allow public transport; gatherings of more than two people; and religious, social and sporting events. The clampdown on inter-State and inter-district travel would continue.

The government has already exempted farm and plantation workers from the shutdown. The public could expect more such exemptions as the curfew progressed. However, the State would require more time to return pre-COVID-19 levels of normalcy.

NoRKs issue

The UAE government has commandeered buildings to house Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) requiring treatment or observation for COVID-19.

He said the State would ensure the unimpeded movement of raw materials to Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu for making match sticks. The government has informed Karnataka government of the difficulties faced by Keralites who have leased arable land in the neighbouring State to farm ginger.

The Chief Minister asked the police to keep high vigil on railway tracks and trains used for maintaining the rolling stock, overhead electric and signal lines. The government had prioritised waste disposal and conservation of drinking water sources, he said.

Private stage carriage services have time till April 30 to remit their tax.