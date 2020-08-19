State makes bid to stop airport takeover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 August 2020 23:22 IST

Pinarayi writes to Modi to drop move to hand over airport to Adani Group

The State has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi again to revoke the decision to hand over the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) of the Adani Group.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Prime Minister again to avoid the private player getting the rights of operation, management and development of the airport from the Airports Authority of India for 50 years, official sources said.

While the CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the Vallakadavu-Vayamoola Joint Action Council spearheading the stir against land takeover for development of the airport had come out against the decision, the BJP, the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Awake Trivandrum, an umbrella organisation of 25 forums supporting privatisation of the airport, have lauded the decision.

“Daylight looting”

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, who is also in charge of the district, described the decision as a “daylight looting” under the cover of pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the decision is part of privatisation of the public sector during the pandemic and the State should be allowed to operate the premier airport.

Describing the decision as a “challenge” to the State, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran urged the Centre to withdraw from the decision and retain the strategically important airport in public sector. Opposing the decision, Local MLA V.S. Sivakumar said the Cabinet should revoke the decision as AEL would get airport land assets to the tune of ₹30,000 crore.

“We are withdrawing from the decision to extend support to the government to acquire land for the integrated terminal as the airport is going to the hands of private player,” A. Saifudeen Haji and M. Vikraman Nair, chairman and convener respectively of the joint action council, said.

Votaries of privatisation who believe AEL would usher in world-class development of the airport have supported the decision to rope in the private player. “An excellent decision by the Government of India. The airport should definitely see some progress,” G. Vijayaraghavan, former Technopark CEO said.

“The AEL’s entry is following the neglect of the airport by the State and the politicians’ lethargy. The duty-free shop has remained closed for two years and land acquisition had been dragging on. AEL will change the face of the airport and exploit its potential,” says Chamber president S. Raghuchandran Nair.

Mr. Nair, who is also Chairman of the Airport Users Consultative Committee, said the State should acquire the 8 hectares of land for ₹262 crore and demand stake in the airport or the money should be invested by AAI and adjusted in annuity to be proved by the AEL.