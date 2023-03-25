State makes accountable vehicle location tracking device manufacturers; incorporates audio warning

March 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Motor Vehicle department (MVD) has issued a revised guideline notifying the standards for equipping all public vehicles with vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and emergency buttons.

The MVD also issued directives for manufacturers of VLTD.

As per the revised guidelines, the VLTD device should have an audio warning system for giving audio message alerts in instances of violations by the vehicle.

The new audio warning incorporated system would enable the authorities to issue audio warnings to the driver of vehicles whenever the vehicle crossed the permissible speed limit. Further, the revised guidelines made manufacturers of VLTD more accountable by making bank guarantees mandatory for the functioning of manufacturers of VLTD and dealers in the State.

According to a government order issued by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), the MVD is forced to introduce revised guidelines as manufacturers of VLTD are denying service to vehicle owners. Further, there is a tendency of winding up their business after selling the devices. This has resulted in vehicle owners not getting proper services from the manufacturers during the time of recalibration.

The revised guidelines made clear that the manufacturer should provide the services to the entire device sold in Kerala till the end of the life of the device. The existing enlisted VLTD manufacturers should also remit a performance bank guarantee of ₹50 lakh on or before the date specified by the Transport Commissioner. The performance bank guarantee shall be retained by the department until devices were operational or fitted in vehicles, the order said.

The dealer should also maintain a minimum 80% of the device installed by them in working status at any point in time. In addition, the dealer should also not have more than 20% of pending complaints at any point in time, the order said. Only enlisted VLT models are to be used by public vehicles in Kerala. The manufacturers cannot sell their models for public vehicles in Kerala once their authorisation or certification is suspended/cancelled or not renewed for any reason. The manufacturers must have a call-center or similar arrangements to address the queries and any other issues from the end users.