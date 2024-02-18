State LSG Day celebrations begin in Kollam

February 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

Discussing future strategies of LSGs and giving new direction to development projects, State Local Self Governments (LSG) Day celebrations began at Kottarakara on Sunday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the event that witnessed the convergence of LSG representatives from across the State. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided over the function.

“The local bodies should utilise the revenue sources effectively and they will be able to work without relying on government funds alone. It is necessary to find various sources of income. Along with this, people’s needs should be identified and acted upon. Delays will not be accepted,” said Mr. Rajesh. He added that waste management should be improved further and defaulting local bodies will have to pay fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister urged the LSGs to take the initiative for activities that focus on production. “Along with finding new sectors, local work spaces should also be generated. More funds are set aside for local bodies despite financial crunch caused by Centre’s curtailment of allocations. While ₹15,205 crore has been allocated in the latest Budget, a total of ₹45,977 crore has been disbursed since 2021. Despite the Centre stifling the State, the Left Democratic Front government hasn’t reduced its support,” said Mr. Balagopal.

Among the seminars organised in connection with the event on Sunday, a seminar on Extreme Poverty Eradication, held at the main venue, had a notable turnout. The government is implementing various schemes with the aim of making Kerala a State without extreme poverty by November 2025.

While delegates shared various ideas for the eradication of extreme poverty, the seminar observed that the need of the hour is to devise more action plans and find ways of sustainable livelihood.

Another seminar on Entrepreneurship and Livelihood discussed how Kerala has become a State with most favourable conditions for starting new enterprises. The government has come up with various schemes to provide financial assistance to such enterprises.

Seminars were also held on waste management and digital literacy where panellist discussed latest developments and explored various possibilities in the field.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.