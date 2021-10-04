State looks into environmental impact of SilverLine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 October 2021 19:34 IST

The report is available on the website of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited

The environmental impact of SilverLine, the 529.45-km semi-high-speed rail corridor project, has been examined, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Monday, he said a rapid environment impact assessment (EIA) for the project was carried out by the Centre for Environment and Development, Thiruvananthapuram. This report is available on the website of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail).

The tendering process for conducting a comprehensive EIA was in the final stage, he said.

Further, the government also intended to carry out a social impact assessment as part of the preliminary activities related to land acquisition for the project, the Chief Minister informed the Assembly.

Public hearings would be conducted as part of allaying the concerns of the public regarding the project, he said.

The ₹63,941-crore SilverLine was expected to be a major fillip to the State’s development, the Chief Minister said. A major portion of the project passed through regions with relatively low population. The project would affect 9,314 buildings including residential structures, the Chief Minister said.

Of the 115 km passing through paddy fields, elevated tracks would constitute 88 km, the Chief Minister said. This was aimed at protecting the farm lands, he said.

The project calls for a land acquisition of 1,383 hectares. Of this, 1,198 hectares constituted privately held land. Land acquisition would cost ₹ 13,362.32 crore.