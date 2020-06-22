State looks for substitutes for ‘banned’ pesticides

With the Union government moving to ban 27 pesticides, the State Agriculture Department has asked the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to suggest possible substitutes.

The department has also sought the opinion of KAU and its own field staff with regard to the Centre’s proposal to prohibit the import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of the pesticides in agriculture.

In May, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had issued a gazette notification on the draft ‘Banning of Insecticides Order, 2020,’ which lists 27 formulations which ‘are likely to involve risk to human beings and animals.’

“We have forwarded the notification to all our Principal Agriculture Officers for seeking suggestions and also objections from field-level officers and farm officers. In the light of the proposed ban, the KAU has also been asked to suggest alternative formulations,” a department official told The Hindu.

The State’s views on the matter are expected to be placed before the Centre in 15 days. In due course, the State expects to go fully organic, but the Agriculture Department is also looking at the possible consequences that a sudden ban on 27 pesticides would have on the farm sector.

Banned in 30 countries

According to the Union Agriculture Ministry, alternatives are available for all the 27 listed pesticides. The use of many of the formulations on the list, such as Acephate, Chlorpyriphos and Atrazine, are already prohibited in more than 30 countries. Others, such as Carbofuran for example, “are also toxic to honey bees, aquatic organisms and birds. Its 50% SP formulation is already banned in our country,” the draft order says. The use of Malathion, as per the draft, is confined to public health and for tackling the pesky desert locust.

In February 2019, Kerala invoked Section 27(1) of the Insecticides Act, 1968, to ban the sale and distribution of the weed-killer Glyphosate for 60 days. According to Agriculture Department officials, the government does not issue licence for its sale.